Reformative training report called for teen who sexually assaulted 10 minors

SINGAPORE - A teen lured young girls he met in school or on social media to his flat in Bukit Batok before sexually assaulting them. He was only 14 years old when he first started committing the offences.

Between July 2017 and February 2020, the teen committed 33 sexual offences against 10 minors.

Now 18, he cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victims' identities.

On Thursday (Feb 24), he was convicted of four counts of sexual penetration of a minor under 16.

Another 29 counts of a similar nature will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that the accused met one of his victims in 2017 on Instagram. She was just 12 at the time.

Some time in 2018, she developed romantic feelings towards the accused and accepted his invitation to go to the flat where he lived.

He took her to the staircase of his block and requested to have sex with her.

Thinking this meant that he would recognise her as his girlfriend, the girl, who was a virgin, agreed to it.

Thereafter, they had sex at the behest of the accused at least once every month from June 2018 to January 2019.

In the case of another victim, he invited her to his flat to study after they got acquainted on Instagram in August 2019.

Said Deputy Public Prosecutor Ong Xin Jie: "The accused informed her that his grandmother was home, but she did not notice anyone else present within the flat."

The accused hugged her and began to undress her, which caused the victim to feel uncomfortable.

After telling her not to worry, the accused had unprotected sex with her.