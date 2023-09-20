Reformative training for youth who tried to get free sexual services by flashing police ID

SINGAPORE – A youth, who was a full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the police when he tried to obtain free sexual services from an escort, was ordered on Wednesday to undergo reformative training for at least six months.

Offenders given such a sentence will be detained in a centre where they must live according to a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

Fahd Siddiqui, 20, was off-duty when he flashed his warrant card at the social escort and threatened to report her to the authorities if they could not reach an “arrangement”. He also wanted to find out how far he could go with his police powers.

In the end, he did not receive any services from her, and left her room while she was on the phone with her agent as she was afraid.

Fahd had pleaded guilty in April to attempting to obtain gratification in the form of sexual services from the woman, whose details were redacted from court documents.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kelvin Chong said that at the time of the offence, the NSF had been deployed as a ground response force officer at Orchard Neighbourhood Police Centre.

On Nov 1, 2022, Fahd contacted a number listed on online classifieds website Locanto to ask about the woman’s services.

He was told that she was staying at Robertson Quay Hotel in Merbau Road, near Clemenceau Avenue, and that she charged $400 for her services. Fahd went to her room around 9pm.

Fahd told the social escort she was not the woman he had seen on the advertisement.

He said he was not interested and left the room, only to return soon after.

In April, the DPP had told the court: “He showed (the woman) his warrant card and identified himself as a police officer. The accused then told her that he would report her to the police unless they could reach some form of ‘arrangement’.

“(She) understood this to mean that if she provided him with free sexual services, the accused would not report her to the police.”