Reformative training for youth who got two minors pregnant in separate cases

SINGAPORE – A youth who impregnated two underage girls in separate cases was ordered on April 17 to undergo reformative training for at least six months.

This means that the offender, now 21, will be detained in a centre to observe a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

On Jan 12, the youth, who cannot be named due to a gag order, pleaded guilty to three charges including one count of sexually penetrating a minor.

The two victims had terminated their pregnancies.

The youth met the first victim through mutual friends, and the pair started a romantic relationship in July 2020.

In earlier proceedings, the prosecution said that he was 17 at the time, while the girl was 12.

He was then undergoing probation for unrelated crimes, but details about the offences were not disclosed in court documents.

Two months later, he became more controlling towards the girl and asked her to cut off contact with her friends.

The offender was the one who initiated physical contact with the victim in the first few months of their relationship, engaging in acts such as kissing and holding hands.

They had sexual intercourse soon after.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Melissa Heng and Adelle Tai had stated in court documents: “The first victim felt pressured to do so as his girlfriend.

“While the first victim was afraid of getting pregnant, she continued engaging in penile-vaginal sexual intercourse with the accused as she was in love with him.”

The couple engaged in sexual intercourse on at least 20 occasions. These sexual encounters mostly took place at a staircase landing of a Housing Board block of flats, the DPPs said.