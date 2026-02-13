Reformative training for young man who sold vapes to secondary school students, consumed meth

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

His offences include the possession of e-cigarettes, offering knuckledusters for sale, meth consumption and Kpod possession.

SINGAPORE – A 20-year-old man was given reformative training for a minimum period of 12 months on Feb 12 after he pleaded guilty to six charges for various offences committed between 2023 and 2025.

These included the possession of e-cigarettes, offering knuckledusters for sale, meth consumption and Kpod possession.

He cannot be named as he committed some of the offences when he was under 18.

On Oct 23, 2023, Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers searched his home and found five e-cigarettes, which were meant for sale.

The officers were acting on a tip-off they received from a member of the public who saw him selling the items to secondary school students in Potong Pasir.

Court documents revealed that the man had been vaping since he was in Secondary 2, and would purchase vaporisers from a man known as Roger over messaging app Nicegram.

The man said he bought vaporisers from Roger about five to 10 times and would buy about 10 vaporisers each time. He would sell some of the vaporisers to his friends for a profit.

He was caught for Kpod possession on March 6, 2025, when HSA officers visited his home.

Officers found four pieces of vaporisers, one piece of vaporiser pod and three Kpods in his home that day. He admitted the Kpods were for his own consumption.

He said he purchased the vapes and Kpods from someone known as Ultraman on Telegram and paid $75 for each Kpod and $15 for each vaporiser.

Other charges

The man was arrested at a police roadblock at about 3.40am on June 4, 2024, in Woodlands Avenue 1, after five knuckledusters and drug utensils were found in the vehicle he was in.

He later admitted that the knuckledusters, which are listed as prohibited weapons under the law, were his and he intended to sell them.

His urine also tested positive for methamphetamine, which he admitted to consuming before his arrest.

Separately, on Jan 16, 2023, when he was 17, the offender asked to meet a 14-year-old outside the latter’s school.

He wanted to teach the teen a lesson for something he said about his younger brother.

“The accused then pulled the victim’s shirt collar, asking him to kneel to apologise. The victim complied and kneeled on the floor,” Deputy Public Prosecutor Vishnu Menon told the court.

“When the victim was kneeling, the accused pulled the victim’s hair and pushed him to the ground, causing the victim to suffer bodily pain.”

The victim’s mother made a police report the next day.

In sentencing, Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh told the man: “You were (previously) placed on probation, but unfortunately that did not help you very much and you reoffended.”

The judge also rejected the man’s request to defer his sentence to after Chinese New Year, adding: “I hope you will go through this and change your attitude (so) you do not reoffend.”