Reformative training for teen who slashed then schoolmate at ITE College East

SINGAPORE - A former Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East student was sentenced to at least a year in reformative training on Wednesday (Jan 26) after he slashed his then schoolmate with a knife on campus over a staring incident.

At the time of the attack, Palanidas Ramadas, now 19, was out on bail for other offences, including cheating and driving without a licence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Seah Ee Wei said that Palanidas attacked the victim "in a dangerous manner" and chased him when he tried to get away.

The victim, who was 19 years old at the time, escaped with cuts on his left shoulder and ear.

Palanidas will now be detained in a reformative training centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills as well as counselling.

He was also told to pay the victim $135.66 in compensation over the attack.

For driving a car without a licence in an unrelated incident, Palanidas was disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for a year.

The Singaporean teenager pleaded guilty last month to eight charges for offences including causing hurt with a weapon and cheating by personation.

Another ITE student, then 18, had provided the bread knife Palanidas used in the attack.

The Straits Times understands that both teenagers are no longer students there.

The younger teenager was sentenced to 27 months' probation in November last year after he pleaded guilty to his role in the knife attack and being part of an attempted robbery in October 2019.

He cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act as he was 17 at the time of the attempted robbery.

Palanidas started his crime spree in early December 2020. While using a teenage girl's mobile phone, he came across pictures of a 31-year-old man's identity card and driving licence on the device.

The court heard that the man had sent the pictures to the girl as he was helping her sign up for a car-sharing service.