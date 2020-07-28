Reformative training for scam mastermind who used Grab app loophole to cheat firm of $26k

SINGAPORE - The mastermind of a scam who cheated ride-hailing firm Grab of more than $26,000 last year was sentenced on Tuesday (July 28) to reformative training.

This means that Ryan Wong Wei Zhi, now 20, will spend at least six months in a reformative training centre to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

Wong had invited a childhood friend Chua Wei Beng, 22, to take part in the ruse involving nearly 2,000 fraudulent ride bookings.

Chua in turn roped in Kenneth Ho Hong Wei, 23. All three were full-time national servicemen at the time.

Wong pleaded guilty in court on June 23 to one count of engaging in a conspiracy to cheat GrabTaxi Holdings between February and April last year. The cases involving Chua and Ho are still pending.

By April last year, the three Singaporeans managed to recruit 14 more people into the scheme, promising them up to $400 in commissions per week.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Leau had said that Wong hatched a plan around January last year to dupe Grab into paying out monies for phantom rides on GrabHitch, a service that allows riders to book rides with private car drivers.

Wong had earlier realised that he could book a GrabHitch ride on a rider's account by using a debit card linked to an empty bank account.

He could then accept such a booking by using a separate driver's account, logging the pick-up and drop-off points on the app without making any trips.

The DPP said: "On that basis, Grab would be induced to pay out the earnings from the fraudulent ride to the 'driver' who accepted the booking. Grab would then charge the cost of the ride to the debit card provided by the 'rider'.

"However, Grab would receive no payment, as the bank account linked to the debit card had no funds to begin with."

In posing as both rider and driver, Wong stood to reap the earnings of the ride and Grab "would be none the wiser", the court heard.

In February last year, Wong roped in Chua who offered his driver's account on the Grab app for use. The pair also agreed to split their profits equally.

Over the next few weeks, they met every Friday to book fraudulent GrabHitch rides.

They would book two rides per day for every day of the week, except Friday, by using their rider accounts.

Two additional rider accounts were also created using the prepaid SIM cards that Chua had purchased.

Each GrabHitch driver can make up to two trips, earning a maximum of $144, a day. To increase their gains, the duo later roped in others, including Ho.

Before they were caught, Wong and Chua had 24 rider accounts and 13 driver ones on the Grab app at their disposal.

The offences came to light when a Grab operations research analyst spotted the fake transactions and alerted the police on April 17 last year.

Wong is now out on bail of $15,000 and will surrender himself at the State Courts on Aug 4 to begin serving his sentence.

For cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.