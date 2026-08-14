Redacted reports on Law Society probe should be disclosed to members: Edwin Tong

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SINGAPORE - The Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) should allow members to have access to the reports by the audit committee, which had looked into workplace complaints at the organisation.

Law Minister Edwin Tong said this on Aug 14, adding that LawSoc should make available the relevant reports with appropriate redactions to protect the interviewees.

He noted that the audit committee report raises “significant issues concerning workplace culture, as well as the proper administration and functioning of the Law Society from 2022 to 2025”.

Tong added: “These are matters which should be taken seriously and addressed thoroughly. It is therefore important for members to have a frank and constructive exchange with the council, and this has to be supported by the disclosure of sufficient information for the issues to be properly understood and considered.

“In particular, the relevant reports (with appropriate redactions to protect the interviewees) should be made available to members, so that they can form their own views.”

The minister’s response came a day after about 200 Law Society members had a tense four-hour closed door dialogue at Maxwell Chambers, where lawyers called for the disclosure of the report as well as relevant investigation material.

Several lawyers at the meeting said they would call for an extraordinary general meeting - which can be requested by any 25 members - if the information was not disclosed.

In a written reply to Parliament on Aug 5, Tong said that while the investigation did not find evidence of deliberate financial impropriety or an intentional cover-up, the failings had undermined confidence within LawSoc, and trust in the legal profession.

The investigation arose from an anonymous e-mail that was sent to the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Manpower on Sept 13, 2025.

The e-mail contained “a set of concerning allegations and complaints against certain persons and practices” within the Law Society, Tong said in his reply to Parliament.

He added that the allegations concerned inappropriate workplace conduct, weaknesses in governance and oversight, deficiencies in grievance handling and whistleblowing processes, and shortcomings in internal controls over certain administrative and financial practices.

The anonymous e-mail was sent to the then council, which appointed the society’s audit committee to carry out an independent investigation and make appropriate recommendations.

The committee sent its report to the council on June 5, and the council sent a copy of the report to MinLaw on July 1.

On July 23, the current council told members via e-mail that the report had been submitted to the council.

The report was not released to the members, though the council gave a brief account relating to certain allegations.

The council said it has resolved to implement governance reforms, and that it has instructed the society’s finance department to conduct a comprehensive review of current travel protocol.

In his response on Aug 14, Tong said he welcomed the Law Society’s council’s engagement with its members.

He said the Law Society plays an important role in Singapore’s legal system and carries responsibilities both to its members and to the wider public.

“It is therefore important that the issues identified in the report are followed through appropriately, with transparency and accountability, and that the necessary steps be taken to strengthen the society’s governance and functioning.

“This will help maintain confidence in the Law Society as an institution.”

Tong said the Ministry of Law will continue to follow developments closely, including updates by the Council on the steps being taken to address the issues identified in the report.