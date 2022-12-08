Young offender on probation stole car and hurt 3 police officers who ambushed him

SINGAPORE - A recalcitrant young offender, who was given two years’ probation in May 2021 for offences including cheating, returned to a life of crime just five months later, stealing a car with a friend and injuring three police officers who ambushed him.

He and his friend, Lakshan Saravanan, wanted to sell the stolen car to earn some cash.

Police ambushed the young man in a carpark. Despite not having a driver’s licence, he sped away and injured three officers, who fell in the operation.

The man, now 20, who cannot be named as he was below 18 years old when he started his crime spree, was charged in court in November 2021 over the car theft.

While out on bail on Dec 5, 2022, he stole items such as beauty products worth nearly $2,000 at the Sephora branch in Ion Orchard shopping mall.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to six charges, including motor vehicle theft, driving without a valid licence and voluntary causing hurt to a public servant.

Six other charges, including two more counts of voluntary causing hurt to a public servant will be considered during sentencing.

The court called for a report to assess his suitability for reformative training, in which offenders are detained in a centre to follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

In May, Lakshan, then 20, was ordered to undergo reformative training for at least a year.

Over dinner on Oct 29, 2021, the two offenders hatched a plan to steal a car.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Andrew Chia said the plan involved getting a ride through TeleHitch - a group chat on messaging platform Telegram where drivers could accept requests from passengers to ferry them for a price.

On Oct 30, 2021, at around 8pm, they boarded a driver’s car in a carpark in Sengkang and tricked him into leaving the vehicle with the engine running, said the DPP.

When the driver left to buy cigarettes on Lakshan’s behalf, the two drove off in the vehicle, with Lakshan at the wheel.

The victim lodged a police report at around 8.30pm.

Meanwhile, the two offenders met a 16-year-old female friend and used a phone to post advertisements on Telegram, stating that they had a car for sale.