Recalcitrant offender sent back to jail for assaulting woman, damaging her eardrum

SINGAPORE – A recalcitrant offender who has been in and out of jail over multiple counts of assault will serve another stint behind bars after he attacked a woman in 2021, damaging one of her eardrums.

Chia Kok Ann, 37, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count each of assault and mischief before he was sentenced to a week’s jail with a fine of $3,000.

According to the 42-year-old victim, Chia was a delivery rider with foodpanda at the time of the incident, while she held a similar position with Deliveroo.

Court documents did not disclose any updates on the woman’s current condition.

Before the attack, the woman spotted Chia waiting for deliveries at Oasis Terraces commercial complex in Punggol at around 2.30pm on Jan 17, 2021, and made small talk with him.

The woman was later opening her bicycle box containing her Deliveroo jacket after buying cigarettes when Chia came forward and accused her of stealing his work jacket and pants.

She denied the accusation and a quarrel broke out between the pair.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gan Ee Kiat said: “In the course of the argument, the accused grabbed the victim’s mobile phone… valued at $2,000, and threw it on the ground, smashing it and damaging it beyond repair.

“He also punched the victim’s head and pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground. After witnesses intervened and separated them, the accused left.”

The woman alerted the police at around 3.20pm before seeking treatment at Sengkang Polyclinic on Jan 18, 2021, where she was found with dried blood in her left ear canal and a small hole in her eardrum.

She was prescribed ear drops and given a day’s medical leave.

For assault, Chia could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.