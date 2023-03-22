Rapper says Orchard Towers murder reports unfair but admits not reading news before Instagram post

SINGAPORE - Local musician Subhas Nair said he was highlighting issues he had with media coverage when he made comments in an Instagram post alleging a Chinese man had received favourable treatment because of his race in a murder case.

On the second day of his trial, Nair said his comments were not directed at the administration of justice but at the media, which he said did not report on the murder victim as well as the man’s “humanity and his life”.

But during cross-examinations, he admitted that he had posted the comments online before reading news articles. Nair also said some of the comments were in fact in relation to a police warning he received earlier.

Mr Chan Jia Xing was 26 years old when he was initially charged with murder after an attack in Orchard Towers in July 2019.

The victim, Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, 31, died after being stabbed in the neck.

Mr Chan’s charge was later reduced, and he was given a conditional warning in October 2020. Under the warning, he had to refrain from any criminal conduct for a year.

In a post on or around Oct 15, 2020, Nair said: “Calling out racism and Chinese privilege, two-year conditional warning and smear campaign in the media.”

Deputy Public Prosecutor Suhas Malhotra clarified that Mr Chan was given the warning for consorting with a person carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, and not for murder.

Under cross-examination, Nair said that to a layman, Mr Chan was still linked to Mr Satheesh’s murder, adding: “The post was not about the administration of justice.”

He said he made the comments because Mr Chan was asked questions by the media about his baby following the conditional warning, while little about the victim was reported.

Nair had stated in the Instagram post: “Do you actually think a brown person would get asked these type of questions?”

But on Wednesday, he admitted that he had posted the comments before reading news articles about the outcome of Mr Chan’s case.

Nair said he commented on Instagram shortly after learning about the case via Twitter.

In the same post, he also said that “actually conspiring to murder an Indian man” equalled half the sentence.

When DPP Malhotra put it to him that he was referring to himself when he wrote “calling out racism and Chinese privilege”, Nair agreed.