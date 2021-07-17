Two charged with murder in separate cases

Punggol case: Man, 43, remanded for psychiatric observation

The body of a 46-year-old being removed after he was found fatally stabbed along a corridor outside a flat on the sixth storey at Block 326A Sumang Walk near Punggol Central on Wednesday. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Court Correspondent
  • Published
    36 min ago

A man who was allegedly involved in a fatal stabbing case in Sumang Walk near Punggol Central was charged with murder in a district court yesterday.

Heng Boon Chai is accused of killing Mr Kim Wee Ming, 46, along a corridor outside a flat on the sixth storey at Block 326A on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Singaporean was arrested later that day.

In an earlier statement, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at around 3pm on Wednesday.

They added: "Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man with multiple wounds lying motionless outside the residential unit.

"The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that both men are known to each other."

Heng will be remanded for psychiatric observation at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre.

His case has been adjourned to Aug 6.

Offenders convicted of murder will face the death penalty.

