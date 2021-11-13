Public input sought for changes to law against illegal wildlife trade

Illegal importers and exporters of endangered wildlife parts will face harsher penalties under a proposed law, with maximum fines raised from $50,000 per species to $100,000 per specimen, and the maximum jail term doubling from two years to four years.

The proposed changes to the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act will also strengthen the enforcement powers of the National Parks Board (NParks), protect the identity of informers in court and make clearer what is allowed or not under the Act.

The proposed amendments highlight Singapore's resolve in the fight against the illegal trade in species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites), said NParks in a virtual media presentation yesterday. Singapore is a signatory to Cites, under which international trade in elephant ivory has been banned since 1990.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature, wildlife trafficking is the world's fourth-largest illegal trade, after drugs, human trafficking and counterfeiting. South-east Asia is a hotbed for this trade, with Singapore serving as a major transit hub for illegal wildlife parts.

The harsher penalties apply to those who trade wildlife listed under Appendix I of Cites - species threatened with extinction - as well as repeat offenders who trade Appendix II species, whose trade is controlled in order to ensure their survival, and Appendix III species, which are protected in at least one country.

This is to better ensure that penalties are proportionate to the offence so as to further deter such illegal trade internationally and domestically, said NParks. It also called for stronger enforcement powers that allow it to seize and forfeit items used to conceal or convey Cites specimens - for example, timber planks used to conceal elephant ivory tusks - under the Act.

Meanwhile, ensuring the anonymity of informers will encourage more individuals to come forward and provide information on illegal wildlife trade, which will facilitate NParks' investigations, said the board.

It also proposed that the Endangered Species Act provide greater clarity to traders on the regulation of animal hybrids and animal excretion, among others. For instance, animal hybrids of endangered species will be classed as full species in order to include them in the Act.

Conversely, faeces, urine and vomit - such as whale vomit or ambergris, which is used to make perfume - are excluded from the Act.

NParks said it hopes to table the Bill in Parliament in March next year.

Speaking at yesterday's media briefing, Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said: "Illegal wildlife trade is highly profitable and smugglers are constantly on the lookout for loopholes to exploit. We therefore need to take active steps to ensure that our regulations and enforcement tools remain up to date and effective."

Mr Tan also launched a month-long public consultation on the proposed amendments to the Endangered Species Act.

From Nov 12 to Dec 12, the public can share their views at www.nparks.gov.sg/biodiversity/cites/public-consultation-on-esa, or send an e-mail to NParks at cites@nparks.gov.sg

The Ministry of National Development and NParks will review the feedback before finalising the proposed amendments to the Act, said Mr Tan.