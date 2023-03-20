Public can live-stream emergencies to police and SCDF using link to new video system

SINGAPORE - Those calling in 999 or 995 to report a fire or a murder may be able to provide operators a live stream of the situation from their mobile phones.

Depending on the situation, a link to the emergency video system will be sent via an SMS to the caller, who after clicking on it, will be able to use his phone camera to relay footage of what he is seeing.

The new system, which is used by both the police operations command centre and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) operations centre, was rolled out on Monday.

The authorities assured the public they would only be able to access their phone’s camera function and not other parts of the phone like files, apps or photo gallery.

The system was developed by the police, SCDF and Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), in collaboration with ST Engineering.

It was first announced during the annual police workplan seminar in 2021, and was slated for roll-out in late 2023.

The agencies said that during emergency calls, officers at the operation centres may sometimes find it difficult to understand the situation. Especially those that are complex and dynamic, where the caller might not be able to give an accurate description of what is happening.

The new emergency video system will aid in situational assessment and in decision-making processes, they added.

A police spokesman said that before the link is sent to the caller, police and SCDF operators will assess if it is useful to initiate a live video stream. This will only be done once the operator knows it is safe for the caller to do so.

Once the caller agrees, the SMS with a hyperlink will be sent to him.

The caller can then click on it to activate the browser on his phone, without having to install other apps, which would allow the operator to view what the caller is filming.

The hyperlink, which can only be accessed once, will expire after a short while if the caller does not tap on it, said the police spokesman.

The spokesman added that the caller, who has to remain on the phone call during the live video stream, has to be on speaker phone or using an earpiece.

For the police, some examples of incidents when the link might be sent include fighting in public, a terrorist attack, or a random public assault.