Psychiatrist found guilty of misconduct over prescriptions that deviated from guidelines

SINGAPORE – Psychiatrist Ang Yong Guan has been found guilty of three counts of professional misconduct for departing from the relevant guidelines in prescribing various medications to a patient.

Dr Ang is also assistant secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and contested the Marymount seat in the 2020 General Election.

The current case concerned a series of prescriptions Dr Ang had given a former patient, Mr Quek Kiat Siong, which did not conform with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Mr Quek died of multiple organ failure four days after the last of these prescriptions was issued in 2012. He was 50 years old.

The final prescription included a daily dosage of 60mg of antidepressant medication mirtazapine, which Dr Ang acknowledged went to the “edge of the killing range”.

The patient’s sister lodged a complaint with the Singapore Medical Council (SMC), which brought three disciplinary charges against Dr Ang.

But a disciplinary tribunal acquitted Dr Ang of professional misconduct and instead found him guilty of failing to provide professional services of the quality which is reasonably expected of him.

On May 13, the Court of Three Judges overturned the tribunal’s decision, and found him guilty of professional misconduct.

Dr Ang had appealed against his conviction on the alternate charges, while the SMC appealed against the acquittal and argued for a three-year suspension.

In its written judgment, the court ruled that Dr Ang’s departures from the relevant guidelines in relation to various prescriptions amounted to misconduct because he was unable to justify those decisions.

The patient had concurrent prescriptions of multiple benzodiazepines, concurrent prescriptions of benzodiazepines with opioid painkillers, and excessive dosages of mirtazapine and a controlled-release form of zolpidem.

Benzodiazepines are depressants, while zolpidem is used to treat insomnia.

The court, which comprised Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Justice Belinda Ang and Justice Tay Yong Kwang, will hear arguments at a later date on the appropriate sanctions to be meted out.