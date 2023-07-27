Prosecution seeks to impeach convicted maid abuser for inconsistencies in statements

SINGAPORE - The prosecution is looking to impeach a convicted maid abuser for inconsistencies between a statement she gave in court as a witness and one she gave the police on the day the domestic helper died.

Prema S. Naraynasamy, 64, was in court to testify in the trial of her daughter’s former husband Kevin Chelvam, who is being tried on four charges, including removing evidence of the abuse in the form of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recorder.

In court on Wednesday, Prema had said that after she had asked Chelvam to remove the device on July 26, 2016, the day the maid died, he refused, prompting her to scold him for his lack of concern for his wife Gaiyathiri Murugayan.

She said she then tried to pull out the wires and, afraid that she would get electrocuted, Chelvam ripped it out and threw it aside.

On Thursday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sean Teh highlighted that these facts were not in her police statement that was taken the day the maid Ms Piang Ngaih Don died and that Prema was blatantly attempting to change her evidence using her court testimony.

A witness is impeached by proving that his or her former statements are inconsistent to evidence given in court. An impeached witness is considered less credible, and what he or she says in court will be given less weight by the judge.

Prema said her initial statement was given when she was brought in for a murder charge and her thoughts were not coherent.

At some point during the proceedings, she also said that she was not trying to cover for Chelvam and DPP Teh asked her why she would bring that up.

DPP Teh will continue to argue his case for impeachment on Friday.

Thursday was the sixth day of Chelvam’s trial and the second day that Prema took the stand.

On Wednesday, Prema, who had previously admitted to multiple counts for abusing Ms Piang Ngaih Don, had painted a picture of having been close to the maid and keeping her well fed

To correct the image that the family had treated helper well, DPP Teh played a video in court on Thursday that showed Prema dragging the maid from the toilet to the bedroom and watching Gaiyathiri tie her to a window grille.

When the video – footage taken mere hours before the domestic helper died – started playing, Prema did not want to see it.

She said: “I have already admitted to all of this, and this is making me traumatised. I’m going through hell.”

Crying, the 64-year-old woman begged District Judge Teoh Ai Lin for the video not to be played.