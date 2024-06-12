Man allegedly behind global malware network: Prosecution ready to present case for extradition to US

SINGAPORE - Prosecutors in Singapore are ready to present evidence for Wang Yunhe, the man allegedly behind a global malware network, to be extradited to the United States.
This follows the Chinese national’s objection on June 12 to extradition.
It is the third time the 35-year-old, who was arrested in Singapore on May 24 for allegedly facilitating the theft of billions of dollars, has objected to an extradition request by the US.
He had signalled his objection at a hearing on May 31 and June 6.
The US has an extradition treaty with Singapore. Under Singapore’s Extradition Act, fugitives are allowed to consent to their own extradition to save state resources and prevent them from being detained longer than necessary in Singapore.
Wang, who appeared before the State Courts on June 12 via video link, said in Mandarin through an interpreter that he would not consent to extradition.
He will be remanded for a further seven days, with his case to be heard again on June 18.
Wang has been in custody since his arrest following a multi-jurisdiction operation led by the US Department of Justice.
Agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Singapore Police Force and the Attorney-General’s Chambers were involved in the operation to cripple the world’s largest network of zombie computers.
The US authorities accused Wang of working with others between 2014 and 2022 to create and disseminate the 911 S5 Botnet to millions of home-based Windows computers across the world.
A botnet refers to a network of computers infected by malware that is under the control of a single attacking party.
Wang allegedly created malware that compromised millions of residential computers around the world, and then sold access to the infected computers to cyber criminals.
The US authorities said the malware-operation infected more than 19 million internet protocol addresses in nearly 200 countries, facilitating cybercrimes including financial frauds, identity theft and child exploitation.
Wang, who also holds a St Kitts and Nevis passport, allegedly received payouts amounting to US$99 million over this period.
He is said to have used the money to purchase 21 properties across the US, St Kitts and Nevis, Singapore, Thailand, China and the United Arab Emirates.
US court documents showed he resided in the properties he owned in Singapore, Thailand and China, and owned and operated several companies in various jurisdictions.
He was arrested at his Singapore residence, a condominium in Angullia Park.
Court documents showed Wang had multiple assets including a Singapore-registered 2022 Ferrari F8 Spider, bank accounts with CIMB Bank, Citibank Singapore and banks in Thailand, and Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches.
His business ties to Singapore include directorships in Gold Click, a holding company, and Universe Capital Management, a management consultancy firm.
US court documents described the firms Wang registered as “shell companies he used to conceal the identity and illegitimate nature of his 911 S5 service and its related proceeds”.
For his alleged crimes, Wang faces a maximum of 65 years in a US prison if convicted on all counts.