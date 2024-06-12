Man allegedly behind global malware network: Prosecution ready to present case for extradition to US

SINGAPORE - Prosecutors in Singapore are ready to present evidence for Wang Yunhe, the man allegedly behind a global malware network, to be extradited to the United States.

This follows the Chinese national’s objection on June 12 to extradition.

It is the third time the 35-year-old, who was arrested in Singapore on May 24 for allegedly facilitating the theft of billions of dollars, has objected to an extradition request by the US.

He had signalled his objection at a hearing on May 31 and June 6.

The US has an extradition treaty with Singapore. Under Singapore’s Extradition Act, fugitives are allowed to consent to their own extradition to save state resources and prevent them from being detained longer than necessary in Singapore.

Wang, who appeared before the State Courts on June 12 via video link, said in Mandarin through an interpreter that he would not consent to extradition.

He will be remanded for a further seven days, with his case to be heard again on June 18.

Wang has been in custody since his arrest following a multi-jurisdiction operation led by the US Department of Justice.

Agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Singapore Police Force and the Attorney-General’s Chambers were involved in the operation to cripple the world’s largest network of zombie computers.

The US authorities accused Wang of working with others between 2014 and 2022 to create and disseminate the 911 S5 Botnet to millions of home-based Windows computers across the world.

A botnet refers to a network of computers infected by malware that is under the control of a single attacking party.

Wang allegedly created malware that compromised millions of residential computers around the world, and then sold access to the infected computers to cyber criminals.