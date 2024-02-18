Prosecution drops appeal over ex-Grab driver acquitted of sexually assaulting passenger

SINGAPORE – A former Grab driver has finally been cleared of sexual assault allegations after the prosecution dropped its appeal against a High Court decision to acquit him, more than five years after he was accused of trying to rape a drunk passenger.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesperson from the Attorney-General’s Chambers said the prosecution “had carefully considered the facts and circumstances of the matter and the public interest” in deciding to discontinue the appeal.

The spokesperson added that the notice of discontinuance was filed on June 16, 2023. This was about a month after the judge issued full written grounds for his decision.

Justice Pang Khang Chau had set out detailed grounds for his decision in an 84-page judgment on May 12, 2023, about a year after the prosecution filed an appeal against the acquittal.

Mr Tan Yew Sin was 43 years old when he drove a 19-year-old passenger home in the early hours of May 19, 2018. The woman had been drinking at a bar with friends.

After they arrived at her condominium, he engaged in sexual acts with her in his car.

Later that day, Mr Tan was arrested. He was charged with one count each of sexual assault by penetration, attempted rape and outrage of modesty, all of which he fought in a trial.

He admitted committing the physical acts, but said that they were consensual.

Considerable public discussion was generated over the trial, with online commenters questioning why the woman would consent to sex with him.

The prosecution’s case was that the woman did not consent to the acts and that, in any event, she did not have capacity to consent as she was significantly intoxicated.

The defence contended that the prosecution had failed to prove lack of consent or lack of capacity to consent beyond a reasonable doubt.

The defence further argued that even if the woman did not give valid consent, Mr Tan had mistakenly believed that she did because of her actions and non-verbal cues.

The trial, which began on Sept 29, 2020, ended with Justice Pang clearing Mr Tan of all three charges on April 27, 2022.

The judge said there were several points across the night when the woman demonstrated situational awareness and the capacity to make decisions, despite her intoxication.

In view of this, he found that there was sufficient reasonable doubt over the prosecution’s assertion that she was incapable of consenting to the acts.