Prosecution asks for up to 9 months’ jail for man who kicked woman in racially-charged attack

SINGAPORE - The prosecution has asked a district court to hand down a sentence of between six and nine months’ jail to a man who racially insulted a stranger and kicked her in the chest in May 2021.

On Monday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Marcus Foo also urged District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan to give Wong Xing Fong, 32, a jail term on the higher end of the range.

Stressing the importance of community and racial harmony, DPP Foo added that Wong had committed serious offences and strong deterrence was needed.

The case had also caused significant public disquiet, said the prosecutor.

Defence lawyer Sim Bing Wen, however, pleaded for his client to be given two weeks’ jail.

Mr Sim told Judge Shaiffudin that Wong is a kind, caring and devoted man who had acted out of character.

The lawyer also said that his client usually settles differences in a peaceful manner.

Wong is expected to be sentenced on Aug 7.

Wong attacked Madam Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai near Northvale condominium in Choa Chu Kang on May 7, 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.