Property agency Huttons warns of scams involving fake real estate agents

SINGAPORE - Home owners and tenants are advised to look out for scammers impersonating real estate agents, said property agency Huttons Group.

In a statement on Monday (March 14), the group said the scam was brought to its attention after individuals passing themselves off as real estate agents had allegedly cheated tenants of money.

Scammers would claim to be real estate agents by uploading fake listings on alternative platforms and using fake Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) identity cards.

The CEA is a government-run body regulating Singapore's property agencies.

A spokesman for Huttons told The Straits Times that the scams targeted people looking to rent property.

Prospective tenants were told by the scammers to pay a deposit before they had even viewed a unit.

After payment was made, the scammers became uncontactable.

In another scam, tenants would be presented with a tenancy agreement which required their signature and told to make a deposit to "secure the unit first".

Huttons said: "Once transfers are made, the possibility of recovery is very low. As such, consumers remain the first line of defence against such scams."

Mr Yeo Chin Hao, Huttons' legal counsel, said the agency wants to alert the public on how these scams operate and to take care not to fall victim to them.

"We are working closely with CEA to educate other real estate agents and members of the public," said Mr Yeo.