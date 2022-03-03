Probation report for teen who admitted to crimes including molestation, theft

SINGAPORE - Over a period of five years, a teenager committed a series of crimes, including molesting his classmate, partially cutting the safety rope of a worker who was cleaning windows, and spraying lubricant on the lift buttons in the condominium where he lived.

Now 18 years old, the teen was a student at the time of his offences, during which he also stole instant noodles from a cafe, scammed victims on e-marketplace platform Carousell, and used his friend's phone to call the police claiming: "I was kidnapped. Don't kill me, don't kill me".

On Thursday (March 3), he pleaded guilty and was convicted for his various offences.

A district court judge called for a probation suitability report to be made for the man who cannot be named as he was under 18 at the time of the offences.

The court heard that on May 21, 2018, a worker was cleaning the windows of a block in Bayshore Road, near Siglap, using a gondola lift. The worker had a safety rope attached to his harness from the gondola lift.

When he reached the 27th floor, he realised that the rope was partially cut at the 26th floor. He stopped cleaning and reported the matter to his supervisor.

Investigations revealed the teenager cut the rope between May 20 and 21 that year.

Regarding his molestation charge, the court heard that some time between January and March 2016, the boy, who was about 13 at the time, went near his classmate and used his hand to brush against her upper thigh and buttocks over her clothes while they were in school.

On Dec 23, 2017, in a separate incident, the teenager found a discarded can of lubricant and used it to spray the lift buttons of his condominium.

"He thought that it would be funny to spray the lift's buttons with the lubricant because it would cause them to be slippery and the lift's users might accidentally press the wrong buttons because their fingers would slip," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Shao Yan.

The teenager more recently took his crimes online by scamming two people into buying an in-game Growtopia item - a Diamond Lock - from him.

After the buyers transferred a total of $230 to him, he did not give them the item.

The teen is scheduled to be in court next on April 5 for his sentencing.