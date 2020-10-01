Probation for youth who took upskirt videos of women including 3 teachers at his school

SINGAPORE - A secondary school student used his mobile phone to record upskirt videos of three teachers in his school and film his female classmates changing their clothes.

The offender, now 21, also targeted other women in public places.

The Malaysian was sentenced on Thursday (Oct 1) to 18 months' probation after pleading guilty to 10 counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

Twelve other charges, mainly for similar offences, were considered during sentencing.

He was ordered to perform 60 hours of community service and his parents were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

The Singapore permanent resident has also been banned from using electronic devices with camera functions unless assessed suitable by people such as his probation officer.

Details about the offender and his school cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his victims' identities.

The court heard that he used his mobile phone to record upskirt videos of a 33-year-old teacher on two separate occasions in 2017 and 2018.

He targeted a 39-year-old teacher on April 17, 2018 by pointing his mobile phone underneath her dress while walking up a flight of stairs behind her.

Two months later, he recorded an upskirt video of a 36-year-old teacher in the school hall.

The youth committed similar offences outside of school.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Vadivalagan Shanmuga said he targeted five unidentified women between September 2017 and May 2018 at places including a fast-food restaurant in Ang Mo Kio.

On two other occasions in 2018, the youth hid his mobile phone in classrooms and recorded videos of female students changing their shirts.

His offences came to light on Aug 29 that year when one of his classmates used his phone in school.

The 17-year-old girl spotted by chance a folder on the device which contained inappropriate pictures of another female student.

She alerted the school's discipline master who then examined the offender's mobile phone.

He made a police report after he found incriminating videos as well as photographs.

For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined.