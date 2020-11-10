Probation for youth who molested 7-year-old girl and filmed himself committing offence

SINGAPORE - A full-time national serviceman was sentenced to 21 months' probation after he molested a seven-year-old girl and used his mobile phone to film himself touching her.

The clip was found on Zachary Lim Shao Rong's laptop when police investigated him for a separate upskirt offence.

Both offences were committed while Lim was a polytechnic student.

The 20-year-old Singaporean was sentenced on Tuesday (Nov 10) after he pleaded guilty to one count each of molestation and insulting a woman's modesty.

As part of his sentence, he has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 40 hours of community service.

He is prohibited from using mobile phones, tablets or any devices with attached cameras.

His mother and stepfather were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

The court heard that the first incident happened on Feb 14, 2018.

Lim was on his way home at around 5.15pm when he spotted the seven-year-old girl and her friend at a fitness corner in Bukit Panjang.

He approached the victim and asked the child if she would like to use the pull-up bar in the exercise area.

Lim lifted her to the bar and while she was hanging from it, he took out his mobile phone and activated his camera.

He then molested the girl while recording a video before helping her down.

Deputy Public Prosecutor V Jesudevan said that Lim deleted the video from his phone after transferring it to his laptop computer.

At around 11.30am on July 5 last year, he decided to target a 31-year-old woman who was standing in front of him on an escalator at Choa Chu Kang LRT station.

The DPP said: "The victim was alerted of the accused person's actions when the handphone came into contact with her thigh."

More on this topic Related Story Courts & Crime: Read more stories

The woman then held onto Lim's mobile phone and led him to the control station.

The police were alerted soon after.

For insulting a woman's modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined.

Offenders convicted of molesting a child below 14 years old can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.