Probation for teen who got 15-year-old girlfriend pregnant, instigated her to bury stillborn baby

SINGAPORE - A teen who was 14 years old when he got his girlfriend pregnant and instigated her to bury their stillborn baby was sentenced to 21 months’ probation on Feb 7.

He had been convicted in December 2023 of sexual penetration of a minor and abetting her to conceal the birth by burying the child.

The teen, who is now 18 and doing his national service, cannot be named as he was a minor at the time of his offences.

As part of his sentence, he has to perform 100 hours of community service. His Internet-enabled devices will also be monitored and checked by his parents and probation officer.

The Straits Times understands that the girl has been given a conditional warning for her role in the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gan Ee Kiat said the teenagers were secondary school classmates and began a romantic relationship in May 2020.

The offender was 14 years old, while the victim was 15 at the time.

They would have sex in the boy’s bedroom, which he shared with his brother, when the latter was not at home.

The prosecutor said the offender did not use condoms as he found it difficult to buy them because of his age.

In January 2021, the girl suspected she was pregnant as she was feeling nauseous and had missed her period. The boy then bought a pregnancy test kit online for her.

When the girl found out she was pregnant, she told her boyfriend but concealed the news from her family.

The pair agreed to abort the foetus on their own and used various methods which they had found online.

These included the girl taking abortion pills, which her boyfriend purchased online. The girl also inserted a clothes hanger into her body in an attempt to pull the foetus out.