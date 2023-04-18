Probation for teen molester who assaulted his father following tiff

SINGAPORE – A teenager who molested a girl in June 2020 and assaulted his father four months later was sentenced to 21 months’ probation on Tuesday.

He was earlier convicted of molesting the 15-year-old girl following a trial.

But the details of this case were not disclosed in court in December 2022 when he admitted to the offences involving his father – one count each of criminal intimidation and assault.

As part of his probation, the 19-year-old offender has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day, and perform 80 hours of community service.

His parents were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

He cannot be named as he was 16 years old when he molested the girl. Those below 18 are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

On Oct 15, 2020, the offender was with his 49-year-old father in their Choa Chu Kang flat when they got into an argument over the teenager’s desire to have the air-conditioning turned on in his room, where he was doing physical exercises.

When his father switched off the electrical mains to the air-conditioning unit, the teenager entered his father’s bedroom where the electrical mains were and switched them back on without the latter’s permission.

Saying the electrical bills were high, the father turned off the mains again.

An argument broke out between the pair, and the teenager took three knives from the kitchen to his father’s bedroom and threatened him with them.

After the offender’s two siblings stepped in, he flung the knives to the floor. But, still unhappy, he charged towards his father and punched the man’s face. A scuffle broke out and the teenager’s sister alerted the police.

Their father, who suffered a laceration on his left cheek, later sought treatment at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and was given six days of medical leave.

For assault, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

And for criminal intimidation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined.