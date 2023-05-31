Probation for teen after his speeding PMD hit jogger, causing fractures and kidney injury

SINGAPORE - A 17-year-old youth was speeding on his unregistered personal mobility device (PMD) on a footpath in May 2022 when it struck a jogger, who suffered fractures to his ribs, collarbone, shinbone and upper arm.

The 52-year-old man also sustained an injury to his left kidney and had to be hospitalised for 41 days.

The offender, who turned 18 in September 2022, was sentenced to 18 months’ probation on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to one count each of riding the unregistered PMD on a footpath and causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act.

As part of his probation, he has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 60 hours of community service.

His mother and stepfather were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during the probation.

The offender cannot be named as he was 17 years old when he committed the offences. Those below 18 are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh told the court that the offender had obtained the PMD from one of his friends in June 2021.

He knew that the PMD was not registered and that it was not compliant with Land Transport Authority (LTA) requirements.

Among other things, LTA stated on its website that PMDs should not weigh more than 20kg. It is also mandatory for all PMD and e-bike riders to pass a theory test before using the devices on cycling paths.

DPP Koh said that the offender’s PMD was heavier than the permitted weight and that he had failed to take a competency test before operating it.

Despite these violations, the teenager met a 17-year-old friend at around 10pm on May 24, 2022, and they decided to go to the nearby Bedok Reservoir Park.

The offender then rode the PMD while his friend walked there. In the park, the friend rode pillion with the offender.