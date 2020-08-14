Probation, community service for teen who took upskirt photographs, videos

SINGAPORE - A student was 14 years old when he took upskirt photographs and videos of various women, and shared them with boys from his school via an online chat group.

Filipino Aaron Joseph Lazaro Macaambac even committed one of his offences in school, taking an upskirt photo of a classmate.

The youth, now 16, was given 18 months' probation on Friday (Aug 14), after pleading guilty earlier to three charges of insulting a woman's modesty.

Four other similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing by Deputy Principal District Judge Seah Chi-Ling.

As part of his probation, he has to perform 80 hours of community service and is prohibited from using mobile devices with a camera function, unless assessed suitable to do so by the probation officer.

Court documents did not state the identities of Macaambac's victims, and whether he is still a student of the school.

Macaambac had used his mobile phone to snap a photograph under his classmate's skirt on April 5, 2018, while both of them were in school.

He took similar photographs and videos of other women while he was on the bus and in public places, such as a walkway at Bukit Batok East Avenue 5, on six occasions between February and August that year.

The youth later shared the photographs and videos with 10 boys from his school through a group chat titled "geng geng" that he had created on messaging platform WhatsApp, as well as with a friend.

All 11 individuals are not named in the court documents.

The photographs and videos were also automatically uploaded onto his laptop when Macaambac charged his mobile phone through the computer.

He eventually admitted to his offences on Oct 16, 2018, after being questioned by two teachers who had been informed that he had taken an upskirt video of a schoolmate.

Court documents did not state if he actually took the video.

The teachers then called up the other members of the WhatsApp chat group, and deleted the upskirt photographs and videos from the mobile phones of the students, including Macaambac's.

The school's vice-principal subsequently made a police report on Oct 19 that year.

For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, Macaambac could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined.