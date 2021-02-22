Private clinic nurse allegedly molested male patient at Mt Elizabeth Novena Hospital

SINGAPORE - A male nurse from a specialist clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital is accused of molesting a male patient in 2018.

Ivan Lee Yi Wang, now 32, is said to have targeted the man twice on Oct 31 that year at the hospital in Irrawaddy Road, off Balestier Road.

The Singaporean faces two counts of molestation and is claiming trial on Monday (Feb 22).

The 26-year-old alleged victim cannot be named due to a gag order.

Lee is represented by lawyers Peter Low and Christine Low.

An online search of registered healthcare professionals in Singapore reveals that he is still a nurse.

Healthcare provider Parkway Pantai, which runs the hospital, told The Straits Times that Lee had been hired by the clinic independently and was not hospital staff.

Its spokesman added: "We are unable to comment further as the matter is before the courts."

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.