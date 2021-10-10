Prison officers' defence training on handling aggressive inmates amended following feedback

SINGAPORE - Prison officers are trained to defend themselves when an inmate gets aggressive.

But, last year, officers provided feedback the skills they learnt as trainees to defend themselves against such inmates at close quarters were not fully applicable in all situations.

The Singapore Prisons Emergency Action Response (Spear) Force, Singapore Prison Service (SPS)'s tactical unit, then reviewed footage of assaults by inmates to devise a new defence training programme.

They came up with a simpler method and its first 34 prison officer trainees have undergone it.

Previous tactics had limitations, the officers said.

For example, the techniques could be executed for attacks from the right but not adaptable to attacks from the left.

To address this, they now learn simpler and more intuitive techniques that can be adapted to various scenarios to disengage an aggressive inmate and create safe distances from them.

The Sunday Times was invited to the Home Team Academy at Old Choa Chu Kang Road on Wednesday to watch the second batch of trainees go through this new syllabus.

Socially distanced and masked up, 31 trainees learnt the four-point block, using their arms to defend against attacks from all directions.

And the palm strike, using their palms to create a safe distance with the inmate to help them harness their natural instincts to defend against aggressive inmates.

The three-hour session was held at a multi-purpose hall known as the Dojo under the watchful eye of trainer Chief Warder Irwan Kurniawan Rahmat who has been a prison officer for 17 years.

CW Irwan, 42, who was involved in designing the new syllabus, said they wanted to come up with something easier for the trainee officers to learn, understand and execute.

He said: "Previous techniques were skills-based and required a lot of repetition and memorising. Current techniques are reaction-based that are more instinctive to pick up."

Close quarter defence training has been part of a prison officer's training since 1998, to defend themselves and other inmates against aggressors.

To improve the syllabus, some of the Spear officers travelled to Perth, Australia, in January last year and learnt more about a defence technique they use known as Intercept, Stabilise and Resolve Matrix from the correction agency there.

They also adapted relevant techniques from Krav Maga and those used by the UK Her Majesty's Prison Service.

They then adapted these techniques and introduced it to the first batch of trainees in March, this year.

In its annual statistics released in February, SPS said there were 35.9 assault cases per 10,000 inmates between April and December last year.

It added the recent review was not conducted due to any injuries as a result of the old techniques.

CW Irwan stressed the techniques are meant as a way to deescalate often heated tense situations, and that officers are trained to use direct force only as a last resort.

He added: "We have also been incorporating technology like virtual reality to ensure trainees are prepared for different scenarios and to have a better understanding on what they can expect."

Trainee rehabilitation officer, Previtha Jay Bala Muraly, said: "Instead of being given instructions on how to react to every specific scenario, we learn various techniques we can then adapt to react to any given situation. This is important given how unpredictable the situations can be."