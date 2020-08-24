Primary school teacher faces multiple maid abuse charges

SINGAPORE - A primary school teacher is accused of repeatedly abusing her domestic helper with acts like flinging a hot ladle at her.

Nachammai Selva Nachiappan, 38, faces a total of five assault charges in a district court. Her bail was set at $15,000 on Monday (Aug 24).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) told The Straits Times that it will review the case against Nachammai and take the appropriate actions according to its internal disciplinary processes.

"MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service," said its spokesman on Monday.

Nachammai is accused of committing her offences in a condominium unit in Jalan Mata Ayer near Sembawang Road.

On June 25, 2018, at around 8pm, she allegedly flung a hot ladle at Ms Hla Hla Miang that struck the maid's right forearm.

Two days later, she allegedly used her right palm to hit the maid's forehead once and hit her face with a hanger.

She is accused of poking the maid's face with a finger on July 14, 2018.

The following month, she allegedly flicked some hot garlic from a ladle that landed on the maid's right arm, causing her pain.

Nachammai's pre-trial conference will be held on Sept 21.

For using an instrument to assault a maid, an offender can be jailed for up to 10½ years and fined or caned.

Nachammai will not be caned, as she is a woman.