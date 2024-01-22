Primary school PE teacher jailed 16 months for molesting 7-year-old girl in class

SINGAPORE – A primary school physical education (PE) teacher asked a seven-year-old girl in his class to sit on his lap and play a game on his laptop in class while he molested her.

The girl alerted another teacher via social media about six years later, after she graduated from the school, as she was concerned that the offender was a teacher in her younger sister’s Primary 1 class.

On Jan 22, the PE teacher, now 55, was sentenced to 16 months’ jail after admitting to one count of using criminal force to a person with intent to outrage her modesty.

As he is over 50 and cannot be caned, he was sentenced to an additional 45 days’ jail in lieu of three strokes of the cane.

The teacher, victim and their school cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the girl’s identity.

Court documents state that the teacher joined the Ministry of Education (MOE) in 1993. He began teaching in the school in 2005, and mainly taught PE and Mathematics to pupils in Primary 1 to 6.

Some time in 2015, when the victim was in Primary 1, she attended the PE teacher’s theory class. He had set up a laptop on the desk at the front of the classroom and called up pupils one by one.

He told the pupils to sit on his lap and play a game on the laptop. When the victim did so, he molested her over her skirt.

It was only in 2020, when she attended a sexual education class as a Primary 6 pupil, that she realised that what the PE teacher had done was wrong.

After she graduated, she sent a message via Instagram in March 2021 to another teacher from the school, and told him what had happened.

The girl also expressed concern that her younger sister was in Primary 1 in the same school at the time, and the molester was one of her teachers.

The PE teacher later confessed to molesting several other female pupils like he did in 2015, after the school principal and another teacher confronted him about the allegation.

He gave a written confession to the principal, who advised the girl’s parents to make a police report.