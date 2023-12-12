Pregnant woman sentenced to 3 weeks’ jail for assaulting autistic boy during therapy session

SINGAPORE – An educational and behavioural therapist assaulted a severely autistic nine-year-old boy, who is unable to verbally express himself, during one of their sessions in his home.

The child was later found with injuries, including bruises on his neck and left elbow.

A hidden closed-circuit television camera caught Nur Amira Muhamad Razali assaulting the boy, and his mother alerted the police soon after.

In an unrelated case, Nur also used criminal force on a second victim – a six-year-old child with autism.

The 33-year-old offender, who is now pregnant and has a one-year-old son, was sentenced to three weeks’ jail on Dec 12 after she pleaded guilty to assaulting the nine-year-old victim.

Two other charges linked to the younger victim were considered during sentencing.

Nur had graduated from the Singapore Institute of Management with a degree in psychology in 2016 and completed a registered behavioural technician course four years later.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Shi Yun told the court that the older victim was diagnosed with severe autism when he was four years old.

He had been attending educational and behavioural therapy sessions with Nur for five years, before she was caught assaulting him in 2020. Each therapy session lasted around 90 minutes. They were conducted behind closed doors in a bedroom of the victim’s home.

The DPP said: “The victim’s parents shared a good relationship with the accused prior to the incident, and… they even attended the accused’s wedding.”

In June 2020, the boy’s mother noticed that there were scratches on her son’s back and a red lump on his hand.

She brushed the matter aside as she assumed that her son had been careless. But on July 28, 2020, the mother found red marks on her son’s left arm.

They resembled nail marks made by someone who could have gripped onto his left arm. The mother had made this discovery right after her son completed a therapy session with Nur.

The mother then decided to install a hidden camera in the bedroom where the therapy sessions were conducted.

On the morning of July 29, 2020, the pair had a session together, and Nur’s offence came to light when the mother later viewed a recording taken from the device.