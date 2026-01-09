Pre-school teacher and childcare worker allegedly abused 3 kids, including baby, in separate cases

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The three children are 10 months old, 3 years old and 4 years old.

SINGAPORE - A pre-school teacher and a childcare centre worker allegedly ill-treated three young children, including a baby, in unrelated cases.

One of them , a 29-year-old woman , was handed two child abuse charges on Jan 8.

She was a pre-school teacher when she allegedly ill-treated two children at two different places in 2025. There is a gag order on the names of the pre-schools.

She is accused of slapping a three-year-old girl’s left cheek at one of the schools on May 27 that year.

The woman was at another pre-school on Nov 10, 2025, when she allegedly ill-treated a 10-month-old baby.

She is said to have hit the side of the child’s head three times. She is also accused of slamming the baby onto a mattress.

Her case will be mentioned again in court on Feb 5.

In an unrelated case, a 39-year-old woman was handed a child abuse charge on Jan 9. There is a gag order on her identity.

She was working at a childcare centre on Nov 21, 2024, when she allegedly ill-treated a four-year-old boy.

The woman is said to have slapped the child’s head, grabbed his right arm and pulled him up about six times, and used a piece of plastic to hit his body.

Her case has been adjourned to Feb 10.

Court documents did not disclose how the two women’s alleged offences came to light.

For each count of ill-treating a child, an offender can be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to $8,000 or both.