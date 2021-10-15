PR charged with making false declaration so he could serve SHN at home

SINGAPORE - A Singapore permanent resident who arrived at Changi Airport on July 14 allegedly lied on his declaration form for opt-out travellers so that he could serve his stay-home notice (SHN) at home.

Taiwanese Lu Yi Yin, 48, is said to have declared that he would be occupying his home alone or with household members with the same travel history and serving their SHN during the same period.

He was then told to serve his SHN from July 14 to 28.

Enforcement officers conducted a check at his home the following day and found two other household members there who did not share his travel history.

Lu, who appeared in a district court on Friday (Oct 15), was charged with an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Court documents did not disclose from where he had flown as well as details about his home address and household members.

Since Aug 11 last year, all travellers serving their SHN outside of dedicated facilities are required to wear an electronic monitoring device throughout their SHN period.

Among the criteria, the traveller has to occupy his or her place of residence alone, or only with household members who share the same travel history and are serving SHN of the same duration.

In a statement, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said: "With this enhanced surveillance regime, the Government is able to adopt a more risk-based approach to allow travellers from selected countries or regions who by default have to serve SHN at dedicated facilities."

Lu's bail was set at $5,000 and his case has been adjourned to Jan 7 next year.

For committing the offence under the Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.