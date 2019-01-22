'Pop pop' firecrackers seized at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Fifty boxes of firecrackers were seized at Tuas Checkpoint, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 22).

The boxes of "pop pop" firecrackers were detected in luggage belonging to a Singaporean man on Monday.

The firecrackers were seized by the Singapore Police Force.

The case is under investigation.

In its Facebook post, ICA said that importing or possessing "pop pop" firecrackers is prohibited under the Dangerous Fireworks Act.

"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," the checkpoints authority said.