Polytechnic student allegedly recorded woman in toilet without her consent

SINGAPORE - A Republic Polytechnic (RP) student appeared in a district court last week after he allegedly recorded a woman inside a toilet at Jurong West Community Building.

Gerald Che Hong Yao, 20, who faces a single voyeurism charge, is accused of committing the offence at around 11.40am on Jan 11.

RP told The Straits Times in a statement on Monday (Jan 18) that the Singaporean is still one of its students.

"RP takes a strong view against sexual misconduct, and will not hesitate to mete out disciplinary action against any student found guilty of such acts. As court and internal proceedings are ongoing, RP is unable to comment further," said its spokesman.

On Jan 14, Che was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation.

His case has been adjourned to Jan 28.

If convicted of voyeurism, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

Che was just one of several local tertiary students who were hauled to court in recent months over similar offences.

For instance, Singapore Management University student Tien Kiat Chong, 24, is accused of targeting a woman 19 times and secretly filming upskirt videos of her between May 28 and Sept 3, 2019.

He was charged last year with one count each of insulting a woman's modesty and being in possession of 37 obscene videos.

The videos were said to have been found on him at around 9pm on Sept 4, 2019, when he was at Sengkang MRT station.

Tien's case is still pending.

Separately, a National University of Singapore undergraduate, who took voyeuristic videos of women in student dormitory showers, was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail and given a fine of $1,500 last October.

Joel Rasis Ismail, 27, filmed the victims between March and May 2019 in Raffles Hall, in the toilet of a "female-only" floor that men are barred from accessing.

He had pleaded guilty to three charges of insulting a woman's modesty and one of criminal trespass. Another seven similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.