Police's Anti-Scam Division busts 16 transnational syndicates

SINGAPORE - In just minutes, the money that victims transfer to a scammer will be quickly divided and dispersed to dozens of accounts in overseas banks.

As the scammers are also based outside Singapore in most instances, they could withdraw the cash within hours, making recovery challenging.

"Once the money is out of Singapore, it will be very difficult for the police to recover the funds," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aileen Yap, assistant director of the Commercial Affairs Department's Anti-Scam Division.

Speaking to the media on Thursday (Jan 27), she said they do collaborate with their overseas counterparts. But even then, money transferred out of Singapore is as good as gone.

"While we have built strong links with overseas law enforcement agencies, recovery can still be very challenging because different jurisdictions have different legislation," she added.

In the recent case involving OCBC Bank customers, a couple related to The Straits Times that it took only 30 minutes for scammers to pilfer about $120,000 of their savings in a phishing scam.

At least 469 people lost a total of $8.5 million in the scam, but the bank later provided customers with "goodwill payments".

DAC Yap said it is possible to claw back some of the funds if the monies are still in Singapore. But the odds diminish with each passing minute.

In 2019, the police set up the Anti-Scam Centre to centralise investigations into scam-related crimes, disrupt scammers' operations and help mitigate victims' losses.

Working with other stakeholders, including banks, they were able to claw back more than $160 million of the $700 million scammers took from victims in Singapore. They also froze more than 24,000 bank accounts believed to have been used by scammers.

Fund recovery has been a key task for the centre's officers, but with the increasing number of scams, DAC Yap said this has proven extremely challenging.

She said officers have had to work round the clock and make many personal sacrifices. This happened recently on Boxing Day last year, when the centre received a surge of reports.

"The centre is operating 24/7, but that day almost all my officers were recalled to handle the sheer load," she said.