Police warn public against falling for scammers using masked CID number

SINGAPORE - Scammers have been using a phone number that appears to belong to the Singapore Police Force's (SPF's) Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The police said on Wednesday (May 9) that members of the public have received calls from a telephone hotline 6435-0000, which belongs to the CID.

"The calls were made in both English and Mandarin through an automated operator system," said the police in a statement.

They clarified that the calls were not made by SPF officers.

Instead, such calls use typical scamming tactics where caller ID spoofing technology masks the actual phone number while displaying a different number.

The police advised the public to take the following precautions if they receive calls via such automated operator systems:

- Ignore the calls and the callers' instructions.

- Do not provide your name, identification number, passport details, contact details, bank account, credit card details or other banking information such as usernames and passwords.

- No government agency will request for personal details or money transfers over the phone or through automated voice machines.

- When in doubt, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688.

Those with related information can submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000.