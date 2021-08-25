Police warn of fake Singapore Pools websites and apps

SINGAPORE - Punters planning to buy Toto or 4D online should check that they are really on the Singapore Pools website - or it will be a sure-lose bet.

The police warned on Wednesday (Aug 25) that scammers have faked the lottery operator's website and mobile app, and people may come across these while browsing the Internet or the Google Play store.

Unsuspecting victims have placed bets through them, only to realise they were scammed after learning that their payments had been made to other companies instead of Singapore Pools.

Spoof sites include sgpools.online and sgpools.app. The legitimate website is https://www.singaporepools.com.sg.

Police advised bettors to be wary of downloading fraudulent apps, even if they are available on official online app stores. People should verify the authenticity of the app with the official website.

Victims should report any fraudulent transaction involving their e-payment accounts to their e-payment service provider immediately.

Those in doubt and in need of urgent police assistance can dial 999.

Those with information related to such crimes can contact the police on 1800-255-0000 or on this website.

For more information on scams, visit this website or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.