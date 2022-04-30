Police warn of fake news of PM Lee endorsing crypto investments

These articles portray the investments as being safe and highly lucrative. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Updated
Published
23 min ago

SINGAPORE - People should be wary of articles containing false information that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has endorsed investments in cryptocurrencies, the police said on Saturday (April 30).

These articles portray the investments as being safe and highly lucrative, the police said in an advisory.

"The online articles are usually paid online advertisements that are disguised as news articles," the police said.

By clicking on a link within the article, the user will be brought to a website offering investments through the trading of cryptocurrency or other financial products.

Those who provided contact details on the website would usually receive a call from a supposed representative from the scheme.

Police urged the public not to deal with companies that use such false or misleading advertisements, as well as to be cautious when making investment decisions.

The police said people can take various steps to stay safe.

They include, for example, questioning company representatives, so as to understand the investment opportunity, or checking on the company's credentials using resources such as the Financial Institutions Directory, Register of Representatives, or the Investor Alert List. These resources are available on the website of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

More information on scams can be found at the ScamAlert website or at Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Those with information on such scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or confidentially submit information at the I-Witness website.

More On This Topic
Many in Singapore confident they can spot fake news but may not actually be able to: Study
IPS study shows how savvy Singapore readers fact-check fake news articles

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top