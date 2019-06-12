Police warn of fake $50 and $100 portrait-series notes

Be wary of receiving counterfeit $50 and $100 Singapore currency notes, the police advised the public yesterday.

This comes after the police received several reports between March and last month of fake portrait-series notes being used at convenience stores, restaurants and retail outlets.

The portrait series, the fourth set of currency notes to be launched here, is the one currently in circulation. Notes from the series feature a portrait of Singapore's first president, Mr Yusof Ishak.

Three men, aged between 25 and 29, have since been arrested and charged with the alleged offences between May 25 and June 4.

The counterfeit $100 notes in these reported cases bear the serial number 3AX412083.

The fake $50 notes have the serial numbers 0FF875629, 3DL273922, 4DZ985604, 5HS436415, 5LV797440, 5LP297324, 5CK878136 and 5JH230011.

In their statement, the police said the counterfeit notes, which are believed to be photocopied reproductions, lack security features such as a watermark and security thread.

The watermark is an image that can be seen when a note is held up to the light, while the security thread is interwoven in the note and runs vertically down.

The police added that some of the fake notes have a simulated kinegram - an octagonal reflective foil - which is distinctively different from those on genuine notes.

The image on the kinegram on a genuine note should shift when the note is tilted, while the simulated kinegram on the counterfeit note does not have this characteristic.

The surface of the counterfeit notes also lacks an "embossed feel", unlike on genuine notes.

Those who suspect they have received fake currency notes should make a report at any neighbourhood police centre or delay the person who gave the suspected fake note and call the police immediately.

Members of the public should take note of the person's details, including gender, race, age, height, built, clothing, any tattoos, the language or dialect spoken, and the vehicle the person is using, if any, as well as its registration number.

They should also place the suspected counterfeit notes in a protective covering, such as an envelope, to prevent further tampering, before handing them to the police.

Anyone convicted of using counterfeit currency notes can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined. Those found guilty of possessing such notes may be jailed for up to 15 years.

People with information on the recent cases can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or go to www.police.gov.sg/iwitness to submit the details online.