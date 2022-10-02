Police issue warning on surge in phishing scams involving Singpass

SINGAPORE - The police have warned against a surge in a new type of phishing scams where fraudsters target victims through SMSes to obtain their Singpass log-in credentials.

Members of the public received unsolicited SMSes in which the sender's ID contained similarities to the name of the national digital identity system, said the police on Sunday. These include alternative names such as MySingpass and SGSingpass.

The SMSes indicated that the recipients' Singpass accounts had been or would be deactivated, and that they were required to conduct facial verification. Recipients were asked to log into Singpass through a Web link provided in the SMSes.

Upon clicking on the Web link, the victims were directed to a spoofed Singpass log-in webpage, where they were required to enter their Singpass ID and password.

Victims were then led to a two-factor authentication (2FA) page and were prompted for their Singpass one-time password (OTP). They realised they had been scammed upon receiving Singpass alerts that their profiles had been updated.

In some cases, they received alerts that they had signed up for bank accounts and credit cards. Unauthorised transactions were also sometimes charged to the cards.