Police seize more than 2kg of heroin hidden in locked riser; 3 men arrested

SINGAPORE - More than 2kg of heroin was discovered in a locked riser of a building during a recent operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The 2,312g of heroin seized is estimated to be worth about $162,000 and is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,100 abusers for a week, said the CNB on Wednesday (April 27).

Three Singaporean men, aged between 20 and 22, were also arrested for suspected drug activities.

CNB officers initially arrested one of them, a 21-year-old man, near Eunos Crescent on Tuesday afternoon.

The other two men, who were believed to be his associates, were arrested in subsequent operations.

The 21-year-old man was later escorted to the riser, which was also near Eunos Crescent.

CNB officers then used a key found on him to unlock the riser, where a bag containing the heroin was found.

Investigations into the drug activities of the trio are ongoing.