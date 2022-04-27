Police seize more than 2kg of heroin hidden in locked riser; 3 men arrested

SINGAPORE - More than 2kg of heroin was discovered in a locked riser of a building during a recent operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The 2,312g of heroin seized is estimated to be worth about $162,000 and is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,100 abusers for a week, said the CNB on Wednesday (April 27).

Three Singaporean men, aged between 20 and 22, were also arrested for suspected drug activities.

CNB officers initially arrested one of them, a 21-year-old man, near Eunos Crescent on Tuesday afternoon.

The other two men, who were believed to be his associates, were arrested in subsequent operations.

The 21-year-old man was later escorted to the riser, which was also near Eunos Crescent.

CNB officers then used a key found on him to unlock the riser, where a bag containing the heroin was found.

Investigations into the drug activities of the trio are ongoing.

The heroin was found in a bag in a locked riser near Eunos Crescent. PHOTO: CNB

Offenders found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin may face the death penalty.

"Parents can contact the CNB hotline at 1800-325-6666 for advice and assistance if you suspect or are worried that your children may be involved with drugs," said the CNB.

Members of the public who have drug-related information can also make a report via the CNB hotline or at this website.

