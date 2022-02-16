Police rescue suicidal victims, work with telcos and foreign counterparts to stop scams

SINGAPORE - Concerned that a scam victim in her 50s was not taking his calls, senior investigation officer (SIO) Quek Kee Boon visited her home last month and noticed the distinct smell of gas coming from her apartment.

SIO Quek, who is from the police's Anti-Scam Division (ASD), said the woman was so weak from inhaling the gas that she had to use a wooden pole to open the door.

He found her alone and lying on the floor.

She said she wanted to end her life because she was distraught over losing her life savings of $100,000 to scammers.

SIO Quek was relating the incident at a police media briefing on Monday (Feb 14) to explain how the police are tackling scams.

The ASD, which comes under the Commercial Affairs Department, coordinates the police's anti-scam investigations and enforcement.

The woman was duped in a China officials impersonation scam.

SIO Quek said the woman had transferred the money while under stress as the scammers had claimed she was being investigated by the police in China over money laundering offences.

To prove her innocence, she was told she had to transfer all her savings into one of her accounts for investigation purposes. She was also instructed by the scammers to take a bank loan of $72,500.

It was a significant sum to the unemployed mother of two.

After instructing the victim to relinquish her one-time password, the scammer seized control of her bank account.

Recounting his visit to the woman's home, SIO Quek recalled knocking persistently on her door until she finally opened it.

"She was lying on the ground, using a wooden pole to open the door. When I asked her what happened, she said she had turned on the gas (stove) to try to commit suicide," he said.

The police contacted her family members about the incident and also offered her care support when she was discharged from hospital.

Since then, the police have recovered at least $70,000 and returned the money to her. Her condition has also stabilised.