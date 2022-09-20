Police reports made against luxury bag reseller for undelivered goods, 33-year-old woman arrested

SINGAPORE - A woman, who paid $29,900 to luxury bag reseller WestCloset but never received the Hermes bag she was promised, lodged a police report in August.

A 33-year-old woman linked to the case has been arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

The Straits Times understands that at least five police reports have been made against WestCloset for allegedly collecting money for second-hand luxury bags but not delivering the goods.

The police confirmed that reports have been made against WestCloset and said they are investigating. They declined to reveal when the 33-year-old was arrested and other details.

It is believed there are more victims as some of WestCloset's customers who did not receive their goods after paying the company told ST that they too intend to file police reports.

Christine (not her real name), 45, said that she transferred $29,900 to WestCloset in July after seeing a second-hand Hermes Birkin bag listed on Instagram.

The employee of an IT firm said: "WestCloset said if I paid the full amount, the bag would be delivered to me. But it never came.

"Over the next few weeks, I kept messaging them but they kept giving me vague, non-committal responses. After a while, I could tell they were using delay tactics."

She filed a police report on Aug 16.

Checks by ST show that the company is registered under an Indonesian woman's name.

WestCloset's website, which has been taken down, said the business started in 2012. It has an online store and a physical store at Novena Regency in Thomson Road.

Another alleged victim, Alice (not her real name), 33, said she paid $18,000 for an Hermes Constance bag in June. She said it was around $1,000 cheaper than what other luxury bag resellers were charging.

The financial analyst added: "I bought an Hermes Kelly bag from their physical store in 2018. I even met the boss. So I trusted them."

But when the bag she paid for in June was not delivered, she asked WestCloset for a refund. "I hounded them and gave them until July 17 to refund the money. They eventually transferred $8,000 to my account but when I asked for the rest, they kept giving excuses," said Alice.