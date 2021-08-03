Police raid 154 establishments, including unlicensed KTV-style outlets, in a week

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 84 people following raids on 76 massage establishments and 78 public entertainment outlets between last Monday (July 26) and Sunday (Aug 1).

In a statement on Tuesday night, the police said they raided unlicensed KTV-like outlets at North Bridge Road, Outram Road, Kallang Avenue, Ubi Road 1 and Geylang Lorong 13.

They found 50 people in the premises who are now being investigated for alleged breaches of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Of these, four men aged between 24 and 46 are also being investigated for allegedly managing the unlicensed public entertainment outlets.

The police added that 15 massage establishments were believed to have committed various breaches under the Massage Establishments Act and the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Police officers had found masseuses and customers not wearing masks at two premises.

These two places were ordered shut for 10 days and fined $1,000 each while the customers will be fined $300 for breaching safe management measures.

Investigations against 34 people, including operators, masseuses and customers are ongoing.

Under the Massage Establishments Act, those found providing massage services in a massage establishment without a valid licence face a fine of $10,000, jail of up to two years, or both.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

If convicted of supplying liquor without a valid licence and providing public entertainment without a valid licence, offenders can be fined up to $20,000 for each offence.