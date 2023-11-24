Police probe 316 suspected scammers, money mules linked to alleged loss over $8.5m

SINGAPORE - Over 300 suspected scammers and money mules were rounded up by the Police for their alleged involvement in more than 1,000 scam cases where victims reportedly lost more than $8.5 million.

During a two-week islandwide operation, a total of 229 men and 87 women aged between 15 and 73 were rounded up, the police said on Nov 24.

The operation took place from Nov 10 to 23.

The suspects are assisting with investigations following their suspected involvement in scams such as those involving jobs, malware, phishing, impersonation of government officials, Internet love and e-commerce.

They are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Those found guilty of cheating will be jailed up to 10 years and fined, while those found guilty of money laundering will be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

Operating a business to provide any type of payment service without a licence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $125,000, or both.

Members of the public are advised to reject requests by anyone to use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes, said the police.

To find out more about scams, the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.