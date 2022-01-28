Police probe 259 alleged scammers, money mules over cases with losses worth more than $5.9m

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 259 people alleged to be scammers and money mules following an islandwide enforcement operation.

They are believed to be involved in more than 564 cases where victims are said to have lost more than $5.9 million, police said on Friday (Jan 28).

The cases include Internet love, e-commerce, impersonation, investment, job and loan scams.

The suspects comprise 170 men and 89 women, aged between 16 and 80.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions conducted the two-week operation from Jan 14 to 27.

The suspects are being probed for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Those convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

The offence of running a business of providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine not exceeding $125,000, jail term not exceeding three years, or both.

"The police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," said the police.