Police NSF who died from gunshot wound after losing $10k to scam ruled a suicide: Coroner

SINGAPORE - The case of a police full-time national serviceman (NSF) who died by gunshot wound after he lost about $10,000 in a scam has been ruled a suicide.

Delivering his findings on Friday, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said the exact reason why Finnegan Tan Yao Jie, 21, took his life may never be fully known, but it was clear he had intended to take his own life.

On Aug 30, 2021, at around 10.49am, Mr Tan had drawn a revolver and live rounds after reporting for duty at the Special Operations Command (SOC) base.

When his colleagues heard a gun going off, they assumed that a firearm had been misfired.

After a search, a group of officers found him in a toilet with a gunshot wound to his head.

They alerted their management. Paramedics who arrived at the scene declared him dead at around 11.21am.

State Coroner Nakhoda said Mr Tan had stated on his Instagram private profile the day before that he intended to end his life.

Mr Tan, who had mentioned suicide on his Instagram private profile as early as 2019, said he had tried to build up himself over the past few months, but “blew it by being a victim of a scam”.

He also made several searches online on matters such as writing a will. He wrote one up, allocating items such as cash to his loved ones.

During the inquiry into Mr Tan’s death, the court heard that he had told some family members about his suicidal thoughts, but they did not probe the matter.

The coroner said all the people he informed were subsequently convinced that he would not actually take his life, and noted that he “kept his suicidal thoughts very well hidden”.

The likely tipping point was when he fell prey to a scam, said the coroner.

Mr Tan had been upset with himself after losing over $10,000 in a financial scam. The sum included $7,000 he had borrowed from his father.