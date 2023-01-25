Police NSF illegally accessed man’s files, snapped photo of him being handcuffed and shared it with chat group

SINGAPORE - A full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) used a workplace computer system to unlawfully access the files of a teammate who was arrested earlier.

Amirudin Shah Zainal then photographed a picture showing the man being handcuffed and shared it with a group on messaging platform WhatsApp.

To make fun of the teammate, Amirudin later recorded an eight-second video clip on his TikTok account using the picture he took as the background image.

Amirudin and his then colleague Amos Lee Zhen were in their police uniforms when Amirudin recorded the video, which shows the pair gesturing with their hands while lip-syncing to a song from 15, a movie about teenage gangsters in Singapore.

After that, Amirudin shared the video with another WhatsApp group.

On Wednesday, Amirudin, 23, was jailed for three weeks after pleading guilty to an offence under the Computer Misuse Act.

Court documents did not disclose the outcome of Mr Lee’s involvement in the case nor details about the teammate or why he was arrested.

Amirudin was enlisted in SPF on Jan 4, 2020, and posted to the Public Transport Security Command Headquarters (TransCom HQ) in Soon Wing Road, near Aljunied Road.

He was tasked with entering details of fresh incidents in SPF’s computerised record system called Cubicon 2.

In July 2020, he was granted login access to Cubicon 2 for official duties and knew that he was not authorised to access cases that were not assigned to him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Samuel Chew said that Amirudin got to know the teammate while at the TransCom HQ.

Some time before Jan 28 2021, Amirudin discovered that the man had been arrested and an entry about the latter’s case was created on Cubicon 2 with a specific incident number.

On Jan 28, 2021, while at the TransCom HQ, Amirudin used the incident number to access files on the man’s criminal matters.

He used his mobile phone to photograph a picture of the man being handcuffed and on Feb 6, 2021, sent the picture to a WhatsApp chat group called “Complacent X Intakecare”.

Members of the group included 17 other NSF police officers who were part of his TransCom team but were not assigned or authorised to access that teammate’s files.