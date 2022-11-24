Police NSF allegedly offered not to report social escorts if they gave him sexual services

SINGAPORE – A full-time police national serviceman allegedly tried to obtain sexual services from social escorts in exchange for not reporting them.

Fahd Siddiqui, 20, was charged with two counts of corruption on Thursday.

On or around Nov 1, Fahd allegedly tried to obtain sexual services from a social escort at Robertson Quay Hotel.

On or around Nov 4, he allegedly tried to obtain sexual services from two social escorts at Hotel Grand Pacific in Victoria Street.

In a statement, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said Fahd had been off duty when he allegedly committed the offences.

It added that Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.

Fahd is currently out on $10,000 bail and is expected to be back in court on Dec 15.

Those convicted of corruption can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.

